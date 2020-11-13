Ambassadorial deal excites Laycon, Neo fans

Big Brother Naija reality show has come to an end, but the winning spree may not have ended for the winner, Laycon.

On Wednesday, he was unveiled as the face of ‘Origin’, alongside Neo, often addressed as the most fashionable housemate of the last season.

Winner of the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ 2020 edition Lekan Agbelese and third runner-up Neo Akpofure made the announcement in style that they had bagged an ambassadorial deal with popular ‘Origin’ drink company.

The duo was announced in a post made by the drink company featuring both ex-housemates.

Laycon and Neo’s fans didn’t hide their excitement and they had made sure to keep posting the news on their socials.

One of them wrote: “Deals keep chasing our king up and down we said it during the house that na this your year and even 2021 na your year to shine Laycon More deals knocking at your door. Congratulations on your new partnership with Orijin”.

Origin posted the news on Wednesday and took to Twitter to welcome the ex-housemates: “Welcome to the family, brothers. We’re excited about all the magic we will be creating together. Drink us o, we are your Orijin. ICONS, NeoTribes, is this loud enough? #OrijinAmbassador “.

Laycon posted on his page that he was excited to join the Origin family and termed it a win for his fanbase, the iCons.

Laycon had recently released a single, ‘Nobody’, a remix he made with DJ Neptune and Joeboy.

Neo also posted: “Meet the lastest Orijin Ambassador. I am so glad to be a part of this family. To the Tribe Oluwa on Guard. Let’s find our ORIGIN with ORIJIN….NeoOriginality”.

