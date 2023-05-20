‘A thousand tongues wouldn’t be enough to thank my creator for all He has done…’ this is an endless praise song that rented the lips of Professor Tunji Kolapo as he celebrated his 72nd birthday recently.

The sociologist, technocrat and diplomat is currently a professor of International Studies and Sociology at the Lead City University, Ibadan.

With an enviable career and stint with the Nigerian Bottling Company as Divisional Executive and Director of Human Resources, Ambassador and High Commissioner of Nigeria to Ghana, Directing staff/Director of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos to mention a few, Professor Kolapo has led and served his country in different capacity and contributed immensely to nation building.

His love for learning and education saw to his quest for knowledge as he studied from notable institutions like the University of Ibadan where he had his B.Sc and Ph.d degrees in Sociology and later to the University of London, the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University and also Harvard University.

This year’s birthday for Ambassador Kolapo was dedicated to his God, his family, friends and associates and all that has contributed in one way or the other in his 72 years sojourn as he wished for many years in sound health and wealth.