Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has lamented that Council Chairmen and local government administrators in the country are no longer answerable to the people of the grassroots but to State Governors who appoint them.

Maitama Tuggar, who had twice run for Governorship of Bauchi State but failed, observed that the objectives of the creation of local government areas have been defeated over the years, particularly with the return of democracy.

The Diplomat was speaking shortly after he commissioned two boreholes he donated to two communities on Thursday in Gamawa LGA of Bauchi State.

He also lamented that several communities in the country lacked access to drinking water due to the failure of successive governments in the country through bad governance.

The Ambassador who was a member of the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011 representing Gamawa Federal Constituency, argued that the lack of autonomy of the Local Government as a Third Tier of government has compounded the problems of many rural communities.

According to him, “The Local Government administrators can do whatever they wish and not the wish to the people of the grassroots who are supposed to be cared for.”

He stressed that “The administrators cannot challenge the Governor of the state nor present and address the challenges affecting communities in order to address them.”

Maitama Tuggar then explained that the gesture was to ameliorate the suffering of the beneficiary communities who have existed for many years with good drinking water.

The boreholes worth millions of Naira were sunk and donated to the two hard-to-reach communities of Kari Kachaf and Garin Makau in Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State in order to alleviate the lack of good sources of drinking water in the areas.

The project was undertaken by the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany and Diplomat, Yusuf Miatama Tuggar through the Maitama Tuggar Foundation.

Maitama Tuggar also donated food items for women and children in the two communities to cushion the effects of poverty and make life meaningful for them.





There was excitement and joy among the people as Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar commissioned the boreholes to ease the water needs of the residents.

Kari Kachal and Garin Makau Communities, with total populations of 1750 adults and 2850 children and 1600 adults and 2780 children respectively had suffered from lack of potable water for decades.

Yau Mohammed, a resident of Kari Kachal, said before the coming of the bore, they suffered for many years and had to go to other communities in search of water.

He said that “We used to trek up to 10 kilometres to search for water from Karin Kachal. The wells in our communities are as deep as 15 to 30 feet. We really suffered for years because we spent almost the entire day in search of water.”

Halima Adamu, a housewife recounted that she and her children spent valuable time in search of water saying it was a huge challenge on hygiene and sanitation.

She was elated that the coming of the borehole will ease their sufferings.

Bulama Abdullahi, the head of the Karin Kachal community expressed gratitude to Ambassador Tuggar for the gesture saying that has solved a major problem in the community.

