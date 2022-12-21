Ambassador Ma’aji condoles Buhari, Sultan over Malami’s death

The Ambassador At Large to African Region, International Human Rights Commission Amb. (Dr) Malami Shehu Ma’aji has sent a message of condolence to President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Sultan of Sokoto His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar over the death of Sarkin Sudan of Wurno, Ambassador Shehu Malami.

Malami, former Nigeria High Commissioner to South Africa, died at the age of 85.

The late Malami served in various government positions in Northern Nigeria, Sokoto state and in the private sector where he was on the board of many companies.

He was also a member of the Constitution Drafting Committee that put together the 1979 Constitution.

In a condolence message personally signed Tuesday in Abuja, Dr Makami Ma’aji described the late Shehu Malami as a man of honour and integrity who served the country and the caliphate with the fear of Allah.

“I commiserate with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed forces, Muhammadu Buhari and the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the government and people of Sokoto Caliphate on the transition to a higher realm of their illustrious prince,” the statement said.

While praying for the repose of the late elder statesman, Amb. Malami Shehu Ma’aji asked the Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

