Amb Awolọwọ Dosumu felicitates Lasisi Olagunju over NAL Honorary Fellowship

The Chairman, African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc (ANN), Ambassador Dr. Olatokunbo Awolọwọ Dosumu, has commended the Editor of Saturday Tribune, Dr. Lasisi Olagunju, following the conferment of an Honorary Fellowship on him by the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL).

Dr. Olagunju, an award-winning columnist, is one of the Nigerians announced by NAL as newly elected Fellows and recipients of its prestigious Honorary Fellowships.

In a statement personally signed by Dr. Awolọwọ Dosumu on Saturday, she described the NAL Fellowship as a “powerful affirmation of Dr. Olagunju’s outstanding contributions to the humanities, journalism, and public discourse, both in Nigeria and beyond.”

“It is with immense pride and heartfelt joy that I write, on behalf of the Board and Management of African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, to congratulate you on the well-deserved conferment of an Honorary Fellowship by the prestigious Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL),” she wrote.

According to her, the recognition highlighted Dr. Olagunju’s incisive columns, fearless editorial leadership, and steadfast commitment to truth, intellectual engagement, and journalistic integrity, all of which reflect the enduring vision of the Tribune’s founding ideals.

“As Chairman of this great institution, I consider it a distinct honour that one of our own, and indeed one of the most courageous and respected voices in the Nigerian media landscape, has been so deservedly recognised by such an esteemed scholarly body,” the statement added.

She noted that Dr. Olagunju’s elevation to the prestigious ranks of NAL is not merely a personal milestone, but a collective triumph for the Tribune family and for the legacy of Chief Obafemi Awolọwọ, the newspaper’s illustrious founder.

“This conferment is a reminder that excellence, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to the truth will always command respect and recognition in society,” she stated.

She further affirmed that the honour strengthened the intellectual and ethical foundations upon which Tribune journalism rests, reinforcing the newspaper’s tradition of promoting informed discourse and accountability in public life.

While congratulating Dr. Olagunju once again, the ANN Chairman expressed hope that the recognition would serve as both a reward for past efforts and an inspiration for even greater accomplishments in the future.