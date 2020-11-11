Amazon’s use of sellers’ data breaches EU law ― Executive

Retail giant Amazon’s use of data from independent sellers for its own benefit breaches EU competition law, the European Commission said in preliminary findings released on Tuesday.

The commission opened a probe into Amazon in July 2019. Amazon sells goods directly, but it also hosts smaller merchants who use the platform to sell products.

“We do not take issue with the success of Amazon, or its size,’’ European Commission Vice- President, Margrethe Vestager said, adding that it is the company’s business conduct that is of concern.

In a preliminary conclusion, the investigation found that the way the company uses data from smaller companies to assess the latest trends and shopping patterns gives Amazon an unfair competitive advantage. “This marginalises third-party sellers,’’ she said.

Amazon can now respond to the findings.

The EU commission acts as the European Union’s competition watchdog. Companies found to be in breach of the bloc’s strict antitrust rules can be fined up to 10 per cent of their global annual turnover.

(NAN)

