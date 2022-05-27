Amazon Prime Video takes G-worldwide’s ‘Suga Suga’ to international audiences

The Nollywood movie, after its release earlier in the year across Nigerian cinemas, is set to serenade international audiences with the recent adoption by Amazon Prime Video, an online streaming platform. According to industry sources, the production quality, viewer reception, commercial success, and critical acclaim of the Festus Ehimare executive produced film, ‘Suga Suga’, made international streaming and distribution platform, Amazon Prime Video pen a deal with G-Worldwide Entertainment to acquire streaming rights of the film and make it available to international audiences.

The film, which is produced by multiple award-winning brand and artiste manager, and New York Film Academy Alumna, Louiza Williams Taginere, and directed by Richard Omos Iboyi hit cinemas across Nigeria on Friday, 30th April, 2021.

The script, a story of love, family, regret, adversity , and redemption was brought to life by brilliant performances from industry staples such as Taiwo Obileye, Charles Inojie, and Ayo Adesanya. Tana Adelana, Wole Ojo, and Greg Ojefua all contribute with stellar performances of their own.

With its international release, ‘Suga Suga’ has gone on to justify the excitement that greeted its cinema release locally and establish G-Worldwide Entertainment as serious industry players.

