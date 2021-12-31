Amajor academy wins third edition of Cohesion football tournament

Amajor football academy has emerged winners of the third edition of the Cohesion football tournament, an annual competition aimed at engaging at-risk children in the Surulere and Mushin communities in Lagos State. The grand finale was held last Thursday at the Union Bank stable in Surulere, Lagos, featuring 12 teams and over 400 children for the first time since inception.

Winners left the tournament with prizes, with Amajor Football Academy winning N100,000 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) courtesy of Union Bank. The winning team’s coach Onikoyi Kayode won a one-day stay at the Protea Hotel, Lagos with a partner. The 1st runner up, 11 Angels FC were rewarded with N70,000 (Seventy Thousand Naira). The 2nd runner up, Amata Eagles football academy, won N50,000 (Fifty Thousand Naira) and the Most Valuable player; Michael Kingsley also won a cash prize. The Most Valuable player for the last edition tournament; Daniel Omojo also won a full school scholarship from StayInSchoolNG worth N100,000.

Targeted at the development of economically underprivileged adolescents between the ages of 9 and 13, the tournament aims to equip them with the core values, skills and knowledge needed to realise their potential as future leaders. It is also designed to productively engage and steer them away from crime, substance abuse and other social vices.

Speaking during the finale, Damilare Obagbemi, convener, Cohesion Football Tournament, stated that he was elated with how the tournament ended as the children surpassed all his expectations for them. He mentioned that he was proud of their growth and he’s glad he was able to encourage, mentor and instill a positive mindset in them.

“I am beyond proud of what these children have achieved here today. Their show of team spirit and the brilliance positive reinforcement can bring to life. It is obvious how talented these kids are but the lack of opportunities and platform to showcase their talent is what is suppressing their growth. We created this tournament to engage and encourage these children, to remind them that they can achieve all they set out to do, to also give them a platform to look forward to annually and to create a pathway to success for them,” he said.

“All of the players will go home with gift bags from our sponsors and partners as encouragement but what I’m most excited about is the full year scholarship for the best player in 2022. It reiterates the initiative’s plan that with commitment, hardwork and consistency these children can achieve all they set out to,” he added.

This year’s competition is headlined by Union Bank and supported by PZ, Olam NG, Nestle, Maltina, Protea Hotel, Golden Morn, Ofada Boy, Milo, Larfarge and Dano. Official media partners are Media Panache and Olorisupergal and the official medical partner is Sports Assist, Nigeria’s first sport medicine company dedicated to improving health outcomes in professional and recreational sport.

