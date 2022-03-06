Amaechi tasks CCECC to source funding for Kano-Kaduna rail project

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has tasked China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), contractor of the Kano-Kaduna rail project to source funding for the project.

Speaking at the weekend in Kano after an inspection of the rail project, Amaechi expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work by the CCECC.

“The pace is extremely slow, the equipments are supposed to be 2000 plus, but what they (CCECC) have brought so far is 541, they claim that 300 and something equipments are in Kaduna, i will send people to check. Even if you add that all together, you will have 800 and something equipment.

“800 equipment in place of 2000 equipment that they are supposed to bring, that means something is wrong somewhere.

“I know they (CCECC) claim that there is no money, that we have not funded them. But what of their responsibility in the contract that they will look for the money?” He questioned.

Amaechi lamented that “CCECC has not brought money, the Chinese are no longer giving us money for more than three to four years now.

“So CCECC can’t afford to delay in their responsibility to look the money for the project, that is what the Chinese must do,” the Minister stated.

He also told CCECC to leave politics in Nigeria alone and concentrate on construction work to ensure timely completion projects.

“I think CCECC is beginning to play politics, they should move away from politics and focus on construction,” Amaechi stated.

