Amaechi says Buhari promised him APC presidential ticket before 2022 primary

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice-presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has revealed that former President Muhammadu Buhari assured him he would emerge as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate ahead of the party’s 2022 primary.

Amaechi said Buhari instructed him not to campaign or lobby party members because he would publicly announce him as his preferred successor, an assurance he claimed was also communicated to him in writing.

The former Rivers State governor said his decision to rely on Buhari’s promise and avoid political negotiations with influential party members contributed to his defeat by President Bola Tinubu at the June 2022 APC presidential primary.

He made the disclosure on Friday during an interview on Mainland 98.3FM’s The Situation Room programme in Lagos, where he recounted the events that shaped his unsuccessful presidential bid.

Recalling his decision to follow Buhari’s advice, Amaechi said:

“The first mistake that I made at that primary was that I listened to President Buhari. He said to me, ‘Don’t campaign. Don’t do anything. I will announce you as my candidate.’

“He told me that. He put it in writing. When I write my book, I’ll put it out.”

Amaechi also identified his refusal to negotiate political appointments with governors and other influential APC figures as another factor that weakened his chances.

He argued that offering key positions, including the vice-presidency and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), could have helped him secure the backing of governors before the primary.

According to him, Tinubu took advantage of the political alliances he failed to build, giving the former Lagos State governor an edge in the contest.

“Now, I didn’t do deals. So I would have promised you vice-president, promised you SGF, and then would have gone for this primary, I would have possibly won. I would have had governors on my side.

“Because I didn’t do deals, Tinubu had the chance to do deals,” he said.

Beyond the political negotiations, Amaechi accused Tinubu of using religious sentiments to mobilise support for his presidential ambition, particularly among delegates in northern Nigeria.

He alleged that a delegation of Southern Yoruba Muslims approached governors in the North-West and appealed to them to support Tinubu on religious grounds.

Amaechi also referred to former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who he said initially supported his presidential ambition but later backed Tinubu.

“El-Rufai was my supporter. El-Rufai, in a viral video, said this is done for the faith,” Amaechi said.

The ADC chieftain maintained that he would not exploit religious affiliations to secure electoral support, arguing that such political strategies could worsen divisions in the country.

He said his opposition to religious mobilisation was rooted in his belief in national unity, insisting that electoral victories should not come at the expense of Nigeria’s cohesion.

“I wouldn’t want to run that kind of federation. Catholics are 35 million in Nigeria. I wouldn’t want to go to the Catholic Church and say, please announce me. Tell them that all Catholics must go out and vote Amaechi.

“It will cause confusion. It will cause problems in the country. That makes me a nationalist,” he said.

Amaechi also challenged the perception of Tinubu as an exceptionally calculating politician, questioning why he had not secured the presidency earlier if his political success was driven by an extraordinary ability to manoeuvre.

Tinubu defeated Amaechi and other contenders at the APC presidential primary held at Eagle Square in Abuja in June 2022.