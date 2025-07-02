Amaechi dumps APC, says he never believed in Tinubu’s capacity to govern Nigeria

Former Minister of Transportation and former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring that he never believed President Bola Tinubu had the capacity to govern Nigeria.

Amaechi made the announcement on Wednesday during the unveiling of the interim leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abuja, where he expressed deep concern over the state of the nation.

He lamented what he described as a total collapse of the country, stressing that Nigeria urgently needs a complete overhaul.

He accused both the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of collaborating to hijack future elections, as he denounced the dire economic situation confronting Nigerians.

“Nigeria is completely destroyed. People can’t eat. People can’t buy food. There’s no money to buy food. Everything is gone. Inflation is at its peak,” he said.

Amaechi disclosed that he quit the ruling party on Tuesday night, admitting he was surprised he had not already been expelled. He noted that he had warned APC leaders not to invite him to any further meetings.

“You can’t be in a club where the majority of people are stealing and you don’t say anything,” he said.

Explaining why he was seeking a new path rather than supporting the current administration, Amaechi said the issue transcends partisan politics and requires a fundamental restructuring of the country.

“It’s about changing Nigeria. What must happen here is that we must start not just a party, but a movement… to on their own take over government, not us,” he said.

Commenting on President Tinubu’s performance in office, Amaechi remarked that he had never seen Tinubu as someone fit to lead the country.

“I have never believed that Tinubu is a material to govern the country… People want Buhari to come back,” he said.

Amaechi also compared the current economic challenges to the previous administration, stating that the naira had collapsed in value under Tinubu.

“Dollar was I think ₦460 or five hundred and something, now a dollar is ₦1,580. That is more than 100 per cent,” he said.

When asked if the depreciation of the naira was the result of a deliberate government policy, Amaechi dismissed the idea, criticising the government’s approach.

“Whether it’s a deliberate government policy or not, any government that does not take into consideration the people you are governing is not a policy. President Tinubu said he is not here to make Nigerians happy,” he said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE