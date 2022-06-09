Amaechi congratulates Tinubu on clinching APC presidential ticket

Nigeria’s former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the party.

This was following Tinubu’s victory at the APC presidential primary that held from Monday through Wednesday and saw him (Tinubu) polling 1,271 votes to defeat 13 other presidential hopefuls including Amaechi who garnered 316 votes.

In a letter addressed to Tinubu, Ameachi said he would give him the needed support to ensure his victory in the 2023 presidential election.

“Congratulations on your well-deserved victory at the APC Presidential Convention held on 07 – 08 June 2022 and extend my best wishes as you prepare for the 2023 Presidential Elections.

“I am confident that your victory will re-energize the progressive ideals of our great party APC, buttressed by your mission of a Common Sense Revolution which led to the defeat of PDP in the 2015 general elections.

“As you embark on this historic journey, I wish to assure you of my commitment to your success at the polls in 2023 and ultimately look forward to providing the necessary support to ensure that we develop a prosperous country for all Nigerians,” Amaechi said.





