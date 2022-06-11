Amaechi commiserates with Rivers APC members involved in accident

Latest News
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Amaechi commiserates with Rivers APC, More experience Amaechi, FG inaugurates governing boards of NPA, APC presidential primaries, Amaechi in Edo, Amaechi declares loyalty to Buhari, APC presidential ticket: Don’t play ethnic politics, Amaechi urges Oyo APC exco, I will end insecurity in Nigeria, Transport University of Daura , Nigeria ready to release funds for MOWCA Maritime Bank, Attack on Abuja-Kaduna train, Lekki deep seaport , Lekki port increased pace of work, Amaechi woos foreign investors , water accidents around magazine point , Strike: Railway workers, Transport minister meeting deadlocked, Transportation minister defends budget , award of ICTN contract, Wreck removal will open maritime sector , NIMASA salary increment request, Buhari to flag-off, Nigerian ports like a 'madhouse, FG to commence Kano-Kaduna railway, Nigeria accounts for 75per cent, Amaechi inaugurates panel on NPA, FG to establish Maritime Resource Centre in Plateau, Customs to remove obstructing structure, 35per cent affirmative policy, Amaechi greets CCECC at 40, Amaechi Kano-Maradi rail line, port development will increase, 60 percent of railway workers, waiver for foreign vessels, FEC, ban on barge operations, CRCC $50m transportation University, CRCC, a gift, $500m China loan, loans, Amaechi, probe, FG, Amaechi, NIMASA, NPA board, train service, transportation university, safe anchorage, saa, APM Terminals, apapa gridlock, maritime in 2021
Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi

The Amaechi Presidential Media Campaign Committee has condoled with the families of the victims involved in the accident that led to the loss of two members of the Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives (APC).

The motor crash was said to have occurred when the party members were returning to Port Harcourt after participating in the Presidential Primaries of APC held in Abuja.

A statement issued by the media campaign committee chairman, Mr Kingsley Wenenda Wali, and made available to Tribune Online in Lokoja, Kogi State said: “The report of an accident involving members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State returning from our Party’s Convention was received with shock by our leader Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the party leadership and the campaign organisation on June 9, 2022.

“As it is with Amaechi’s custom to show empathy to all and sundry, the leader responded immediately and prayed fervently for their recuperation. The severity of the accident however led to an unfortunate loss of lives.

“The APC family, under the leadership of Amaechi, expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved and assures them of his support and that of the party.

“Be assured that no effort is being spared to ensure that no victim of this unfortunate incident is abandoned, as the medical needs of the survivors are being addressed personally by Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.”


YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Amaechi commiserates with Rivers APC members involved in accident

Amaechi commiserates with Rivers APC members involved in accident

USA based company is currently accepting Nigerian partners, the goal is simple, to show you how to earn US Dollars from the comfort of your home. You will be guided on how to earn as much as $3000 to $5000 monthly (₦1.8 million to ₦3 million). Step by step assistance provided. Click here to start.

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More