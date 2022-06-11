Amaechi commiserates with Rivers APC members involved in accident

The Amaechi Presidential Media Campaign Committee has condoled with the families of the victims involved in the accident that led to the loss of two members of the Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives (APC).

The motor crash was said to have occurred when the party members were returning to Port Harcourt after participating in the Presidential Primaries of APC held in Abuja.

A statement issued by the media campaign committee chairman, Mr Kingsley Wenenda Wali, and made available to Tribune Online in Lokoja, Kogi State said: “The report of an accident involving members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State returning from our Party’s Convention was received with shock by our leader Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the party leadership and the campaign organisation on June 9, 2022.

“As it is with Amaechi’s custom to show empathy to all and sundry, the leader responded immediately and prayed fervently for their recuperation. The severity of the accident however led to an unfortunate loss of lives.

“The APC family, under the leadership of Amaechi, expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved and assures them of his support and that of the party.

“Be assured that no effort is being spared to ensure that no victim of this unfortunate incident is abandoned, as the medical needs of the survivors are being addressed personally by Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.”





