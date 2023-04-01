Lawrence Bajah

The battle between Abuja Municipal Area Council and the Federal Capital Territory Administration over revenue collection took another dimension, as the AMAC technical partner called for the probe and arrest of the director FCT Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage, Dr Babagana Adam.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, the Executive Director of Takushara Nigeria Limited, ADM Media Limited Joint Venture, Mr Donald Amagbo appealed to the DSS, EFCC, ICPC and the police to arrest and investigate Adam for frustrating revenue generation in AMAC.

Amagbo said Adam had a few days ago in the media, tagged him a ‘revenue impostor’ which he described as defamation aimed at smearing him and thwarting a professional way of generating revenue.

He described it as false and blackmail for Babagana Adam to deceive the public that he (Amagbo) was arrested with his team and taken to the police.

Amagbo said: “Babagana Adam is interested in smearing me and my company, I have never been arrested or invited for questioning by security agents or any organisation, so is very strange to me to hear and read in media that I was arrested and released after pleading.

“When and where did security agents arrest me? I have all the necessary documents that AMAC engaged me as its only approved technical partner, so all the reports about me by DOAS are meant to malign me, they are false, and I urge the security agencies to wade into this matter.

“The self-acclaimed director of DOAS is the sole signatory to the account, which is an even ill act. DOAS has no law establishing it, Adam is running a one-man show. EFCC, DSS, Police and ICPC should checkmate the DOAS director’s fraudulent activities in the name of revenue.

“There are more facts we have about him, we will release them when the time comes”

The Director of the FCT Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS), Babagana Adam had a few days ago raised concerns that they were ‘fake revenue’ agents on the prowl, forcing business owners and residents to pay unapproved taxes.

Amagbo challenged the FCT – DOAS director to present full proof that made him, Adam qualifies to be in charge of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage collection in the city, touting in the name of DOAS.

He explained that Adam’s led DOAS has no law establishing it but the director was discrediting AMAC and deforming professionals empowered by the council’s authorities to regulate and raise revenue through legitimate means.





Amagbo called on the director of DOAS to tender an apology within 48 hours for deforming him and the characters of the trained experts legally engaged by AMAC to regulate and generate revenue through outdoor advert -sign post based on the council’s powers derived from;

“Section 7 and fourth schedule (functions of the Local Government Areas ) of the Nigerian constitution (1999 constitution as amended).

“The court judgement by Justice Muyimah Idris from FCT High Court nullifying DOAS-FCTA as an MDA of government or agents of AMAC”

Amagbo, therefore urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello to stop Babagana Adam from portraying the image of the administration in a bad light.

Collaborating, the legal officer of Takushara Nigeria Limited, Faith Inelo questioned the sources of Adam’s powers and hate speech, and sue the DOAS director for defamation of character and false reports against the professional staff of the company, especially Executive Director Donald Amagbo.

“We give the vet. Dr Babagana Adam 48 hours to apologise to AMAC; Takushara Nigeria Limited Limited, and comrade Donald Amagbo for the false information against their images”.

