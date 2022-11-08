AMAC resumes tax collection, rules out cash transaction

By Lawrence Bajah - Abuja
The chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Mr Christopher Maikalangu on Tuesday, said the area council has resumed tax collection with a call on the residents to pay to the council’s bank account, and not paying of cash into private coffers.

This came two weeks after the chairman had disbanded former revenue contractors and agents of the council.

He said some contractors after careful examination were found wanting, and were kicked out of the system.

Briefing Journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, the chairman said only a few contractors were selected to be part of the revenue collection after due diligence.

He equally advised clients to do due diligence before making payments to AMAC’s designated account number.

“it is a crime for clients to give money meant for the council to unauthorized persons or give cash to persons in the name of payment.

“To avoid the pitfalls of the past, I want to enjoin the general public never to contemplate or yield to the temptation of making cash payments whatsoever.

“I wish to warn that anyone that falls into the trap of criminal elements by making cash payments or making any payment in an account that is not officially opened by AMAC, must be ready to pay twice.

“For the avoidance of doubt, clients will be issued with demand notices by our enforcement agents with AMAC-designated account numbers marked on them. The demand notices stipulate where to make payment.

“Therefore, we are strongly advising the general public, especially, our esteemed clients, the taxpayers, to be cautious by verifying any account presented to them at the point of payment,” he said.

