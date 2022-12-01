The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Maikalangu has tasked residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to desist from vandalizing public facilities put in place for their common good.

The Chairman made the appeal in Gwagwa, a suburb of Abuja on Thursday. He particularly tasked the Council residents to instead “Jealously guard all government installations across the FCT against vandalism.”

He said: “Remember that every Government installations in your communities are yours and you have the right to protect them.”

The AMAC boss further stressed that vandalizing public utilities not only denies the residents their usage, but also makes the government spend again on refurbishing or replacing them, which he said is counterproductive.

The Chairman regretted that such unfortunate actions take funds away from other projects and services that would have been provided in other areas.

Maikalangu, therefore, pledged to ensure the provision of such infrastructures as rural electrification, rural water supply, rural feeder roads and other interconnected rural services, among others.

AMAC preaches against vandalisation of public facilities