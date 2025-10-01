AMAC election: I’ll be on the street with ADC candidate, Peter Obi declares

Ahead of the February council polls in the Federal Capital Territory, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has pledged support for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Dr. Moses Paul, stating that he would join him in campaigns across the FCT.

Obi gave the assurance on Wednesday at the Merit House in Abuja during a special Independence program organised by Dr. Paul to sensitise AMAC residents before the official campaign flag-off.

Speaking at the event, Obi said: “Dr. MO will not change, but because human beings can change, I will be shocked if he changes.”

In his remarks, Dr. Paul restated his pledge to restore dignity, prosperity, and service to governance if elected.

He said: “The bitter truth must be told: AMAC has failed. Our markets are trapped in endless litigations, waste management has collapsed, schools were abandoned for months, our health centres are non-functional, insecurity is widespread, businesses are burdened by multiple taxation, and infrastructure is largely absent. This is not governance. This is abandonment.”

He further promised that if elected Chairman, his administration would modernise AMAC markets into centres of economic activity, adding, “If AMAC works, Abuja works. If Abuja works, Nigeria works.”

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, announced the endorsement of Dr. Paul at the event, which was themed “We Don Tire.”

