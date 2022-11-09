AMAC chairman woos foreign investors in Morocco

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Chairman, Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, has invited top business executives in Morocco to explore the huge business opportunities and investments in the council.

Maikalangu sent the invitation in far away Marakana, Morroco, while addressing the leadership of the Africa-Middle East Open Government Partnership (OGP) in Marakesh, Morocco.

A statement signed by the Chairman’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Comrade Kingsley Madaki stated that: “AMAC remains committed to creating a stable and enabling business environment for foreign investors through the formulation of sound economic policies and improved governance.”

The chairman added that his Administration would continue to make efforts towards improving enabling environment for businesses to flourish.

He said: “The Council has made crucial efforts at translating the ideals of the forum. We have made deliberate attempts to engage the electorate in our fiscal processes, especially

from project conception and execution.

“In line with the principles of OGP, we have conducted Government business transparently just as management has ensured that people understood and appreciate the workings of representative

democracy.

“Furthermore, we have held town hall meetings, made publications on projects, and involved the people who have been our major stakeholders.

“With our membership in this noble organization, we promise to put more efforts into strengthening our feedback and accountability policy by embarking on a conscious media publicity drive.”





The Chairman emphasized that aside the objective of OGP as a platform for entrenching good governance, fostering inclusiveness and compliance with stipulated laws and acceptable mechanisms for transparent and accountable leadership, “we are fully guided by OGp’s leadership and remain grateful for that”.

“Our involvement with the OGP has led to the re-enforcement of our vision for entrenching good governance in the governance of the Area Council,” he stated.

He, therefore, solicited for more support from the OGP and other Civil Society Groups in terms of funding critical projects and programmes, including scholarships.

The AMAC boss appealed to foreign investors, corporate donors and public organizations to assist in the establishment of waste recycling plants, provision of technical know-how for waste management.