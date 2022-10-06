AMAC Chairman terminates services of technical partners, consultants

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Maikalangu, yesterday terminated the services of technical partners and consultants in AMAC.

Christopher Maikalangu said that their activities were shrouded with illegalities and no remittances of agreed revenue generated per cent to the council account.

While identifying competency and accountability as the hallmark of his administration, he assured that legality will not be compromised in consultancy services and technical partnerships with his administration.

“We have fashioned a new way of revenue generation legally to increase and revamp the council’s revenue base. We want to completely curb the menace of multiple taxation and illegalities in AMAC.

“We to come together to have a synergy as partners in progress to move AMAC forward. This is a new administration to build a better AMAC that can be able to pay workers’ salaries when doing and also take the developmental projects to our rural communities. And this can only be made possible if our revenue base is strong.

“We cannot continue to do things in the same way as the former administrations and expect a different result. On this note, today 6th October 2022 all partners generating revenue on behalf of the Abuja municipal area council are hereby dissolved. I, therefore, thank you for the job you have done for the council in the past

“We are going to reconsider or reengage those technical partners who have performed excellently in the past years of engagement; those who worked hard for the council. That is why we asked you to come with your statement of accounts because of tomorrow. if the EFCC or ICPC come to the council it may be difficult for me to defend what I do not know. This administration cannot condole illegality. From today any technical partner are going to engage must adhere to our new policy direction as far as revenue generation is concerned

“We have provided a new AMAC account for revenue generation it is 65% for AMAC and 35% for the technical partners and all the monies meant for the council should be paid to the new council’s account and an individual or any company account. So we have concluded plans to write to the commissioner of police to arrest any person claiming to be engaged by AMAC by any past administration.” He stated.

The council chairman also said that the new technical partners to be engaged must stick to the new policy of revenue generation and that he would not hesitate to disengage the services of consultants who performed below expectations.

Maikalangu further stated that he will officially write to the commissioner of Police to take note of any persons or companies parading themselves as technical partners being engaged by the former administration.

