Lawrence Bajah

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, has called on the administration of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), to consider giving more admission opportunities to indigenes of AMAC.

Maikalangu appealed yesterday when he led a delegation of AMAC staff on a courtesy visit to the University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Raheed N’Allah.

Speaking during the visit, Maikalangu said he desires to collaborate with the citadel of learning in sports development.

He said the council spent N2.8m to acquire footballs, trophies for first and second-position winners, and tracksuits, among other sports items, which he intended to donate to the university to sponsor an inter-faculty competition for students.

He said: “I have earmarked funds for sports competitions at the university. I want to sponsor the faculty inter-faculty sports competition. It will be known as the Abdul-Raheed N’Allah and Maikalangu inter-faculty sports competition. We want the university to have the best sports team. Therefore, we came up with sports items for the university.

“Also, I want to plead for more admission slots for our indigenes. It is disheartening that our people often travel to Sokoto and other faraway states in search of admission. This is because it’s assumed that admission is easy there, whereas we have a university here.

“Therefore, we urge you to consider more Abuja indigenes for admission to the university. Even if you have been doing that, we want more for our people.”

Responding, UniAbuja Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Raheed N’Allah, who was represented by the Dean of Postgraduate Studies, Professor Gabriel Moti, said though FCT students have always received worthy consideration in admission, the school will consider doing more.

“Here, we don’t just focus on teaching, but developing students through sports. We have a basketball court, volleyball court, football pitch, etc. We recently started an indoor sports structure, which is almost completed. We look forward to the competition kicking off.

“Since he assumed office in 2019, the VC has made it a priority to give FCT more slots as one of our catchment states, despite the university having cashed in all states across the country. Therefore, be rest assured that we will continue to do that. Additional slots will be considered for FCT students,” he said.

