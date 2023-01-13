AMAA boss’ death painful loss to Nigeria cultural creative sector — Runsewe

President, Africa Region of World Craft Council (WCC) and Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe has described the death of 53-year-old founder of Africa Movie Awards, Peace Anyiam Osigwe as painful loss to Nigeria cultural creative sector.

Runsewe says her death leaves a vacuum difficult to fill and prays that God gives the family and the entire Nigerian culture and entertainment sector the fortitude to bear loss in a year, the industry is looking up to create more jobs for youths in Nigeria.

“What a loss to our nation and industry. On behalf of NCAC, my family and the entire Nigerian and African cultural tourism industry, I condole with the Anyiam Osigwe family.

“Similarly, the DG NCAC also commiserate with Mrs Chika Balogun, former DG, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Studies ( NIHOTOUR) who lost her husband recently and who had been interred according to Muslim rites of passage.

“Mrs Balogun is a valued partner and sister and we at NCAC send our heartfelt condolences, wishing Chika to stay strong over the loss of her husband.” Runsewe stated

The NCAC boss prayed and sent condolences to Mrs Chioma Ezike of Radio Nigeria and Justina Okpanku of Just Tours, both who lost their father and mother respectively.

“These are trying times for these our friends and partners and we thank God for the lives of their parents who lived their full age and gave us these brilliant culture journalists who have been making contributions to the growth culture economy.”

“NCAC stands with you both at this hour of your parents’ passage. Please remain strong,” Otunba Runsewe prayed.