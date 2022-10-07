AMAA 2022: Sanwo-Olu throws weight behind 18th edition

The Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu has restated commitment to hosting the 18th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Award, AMAA.

Sanwo-Olu reinstated commitment to the continental film awards ceremony, which is scheduled to hold on Sunday, October 30, in Lagos, Nigeria, after the announcement of the nominations.

The governor had made the commitment to host AMAA for the next four years after attending the 17th edition that took place at the Marriot Hotel, GRA, Ikeja.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture Pharm Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf weighed in on the preparation for AMAA saying Lagos State is ready to host the African film sector. Akinbile-Yussuf noted that Lagos promises a good experience for first-timers and a more memorable experience for returning visitors to the metropolis.

Speaking on the preparations ahead of the awards ceremony, the founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe said Sanwo-Olu’s restated commitment is not only highly welcomed but shows that he’s a man of his word.

“We are happy that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has restated his commitment towards hosting the AMAAs for the next four years. He is not only making true his promise last year but has also displayed the traits of true leader.

“The AMAA team have already been working with the ministry of culture and tourism for the execution of a successful awards ceremony. The African Film Academy, AFA, an arm of AMAA has been training and leading new leagues of filmmakers and practitioners in conjunction with the Lagos state government. I can tell you some of those activities will be brought to the general public during AMAA,” Anyiam-Osigwe said.

The awards ceremony’s content director and show producer, Kingsley James, also unveiled some of the activities scheduled for the 2022 edition of AMAA.

James said, “Like every year, we are poised to leave a statement after AMAA is done. We are embarking on one week-long of activities that include music, a conference for film practitioners, unveiling activities of the AFA over the last 12 months entitled Film in a box, a fashion show and the awards ceremony.

It’s a long list of activities and I can promise you that the film practitioners coming from different parts of Africa and by extension, the world will have a blast.”

At the unveiling of the nominees for the 2022 AMAA, films like Surviving Gaza, Borga, Swallow, and Man of God led the table of nominations. Tanzania’s ‘Tug of war’ follows closely with 12 nominations while Uganda’s ‘Tembele’ and Nigeria’s ‘Man of God’ packed nominations in nine different categories. Nigeria’s ‘Jolly Roger’ also followed with nominations in eight different categories.

Other top contenders at the AMAA 2022 include ‘A song from the dark’ and ‘Angeliena’ with six nominations, with six nominations, ‘Ayaanle,’ ‘Almajiri,’ and ‘Road to my father’s compound’ with five different categories, while ‘Alaise,’ ‘Money miss road,’ and ‘Underbelly earned three different nominations each and ‘Skin like mine,’ and ‘Ba Ni,’ had two nominations each.