AMAA 2022: College screeners consider 332 entries ahead of jury

AFRICAN Movie Academy Award’s College of Screeners are currently in camp to consider entries that will make the cut for the 2022 edition of the continental recognition system for filmmakers.

Dr. Shaibu Husseini who has chaired the College of Screeners for many years and is also a member of the Board of Jurors told newsmen that 332 films were brought before the screeners after the pre-election process.

The Screening and pre-election started in June to eliminate entries that didn’t meet requirements.

Husseini added that the College of Screeners is the last and fifth state of screening in AMAA before selected films are passed to the Board of Jurors.

The Chairman of Board of Jurors for AMAA 2022 isZimbabwean, Keith Shiri.

The Jurors are expected to announce the nominations for all the over 20 categories at a ceremony in September while the Awards ceremony is slated for October and will be hosted by the Lagos State Government.

Dr. Husseini said, “We have Ten (10) members in the college this year, six from other countries

(Kenya, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Côte D’Ivoire, Ghana) and four from Nigeria. Dr. Cornel Onyekaba of the Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos is chair of the College while

Wangeci Murange from Kenya is vice chair of the College.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Thugs Attack Osun Governor’s Wife

OSUN State governor’s wife, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola, narrowly escaped death on Friday evening when armed thugs attacked her convoy in Owode-Ede area of the state. The incident, which happened at the market square of the town, reportedly led to injuries inflicted on some security operatives attached to the governor’s wife…..

Bandits Now Kidnap Farmers, Force Them To Work As Slaves In Farms

BANDITS operating in Zamfara now kidnap farmers in various communities in the state and make them to work as slaves, Sunday Tribune can exclusively report.…..

Asake: One Call That Changed My Life

The Nigerian music industry currently has one name that catches everyone’s attention anytime his songs come on air and that person is Ahmed Ololade, famously known as Asake. Since he broke into the limelight with his hit single, Mr Money, Asake has been on a different level of fame and has been basking in the euphoria his unique style of music and lyrics bring to him….





Joshua loses world-title challenge to Usyk

Anthony Joshua’s bid to recapture the unified heavyweight titles ended in disappointment as Oleksandr Usyk produced a terrific performance to win by split decision in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia..…