Am I the Drama? Cardi B returns with album, tour 

By: Olayinka Awe

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, popularly known as Cardi B recently released her highly anticipated album “Am I the Drama” after a seven-year wait. The project features 23 tracks, which includes “Dead (feat. Summer Walker), Hello, Magnet, Pick It Up (feat. Selena Gomez), Imaginary Playerz, Bodega Baddie, Salute, Safe (feat. Kehlani), Man of Your Word, What’s Goin On (feat. Lizzo), Shower Tears (feat. Summer Walker), Outside, Pretty & Petty, Better Than You (feat. Cash Cobain), On My Back (feat. Lourdiz), Errtime, Check Please, Principal (feat. Janet Jackson), Trophies, Nice Guy (feat. Tyla), Killin You Hoes, Up, and WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)”.

Beyond its celebrity features, Am I the Drama is a showcase of Cardi B’s growth as an artist. The album blends hip-hop, R&B, and catchy hooks, while exploring themes of power, femininity, resilience, and self-confidence.

The release has created a lot of excitement on social media, with fans praising Cardi’s bold lyrics, diverse collaborations, and energetic delivery. Many have described the album as a strong comeback that proves she still has a firm grip on the industry.

Adding to the excitement, Cardi B announced the Little Miss Drama Tour, will begin in 2026. The world tour will take her to major cities across North America, Europe, and Africa.

Known for her powerful stage presence and daring fashion, Cardi’s upcoming tour is expected to be one of the biggest live shows of the year, bringing her new songs to life and thrilling fans worldwide. Cardi B is who she thinks she is, she does not only deliver music but create moments.