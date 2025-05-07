Always embrace dialogue, not strike, Etsu Nupe urges poly lecturers

Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar has urged lecturers especially in the tertiary institutions across the country to always embrace dialogue in pursuing their demands with government over their wages and numerations rather than embarking on industrial action.

This, the Monarch said, is in the interest of the education sector and for the overall development of the country.

The first-class traditional ruler made the call during the 2nd International Hybrid Conference of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Federal Polytechnic Bida Chapter (ASUP-BD).

Alhaji Abubakar, who was represented by Alhaji Abdullahi Umaru Babannachi, Gafakan Nupe, said that strike actions in the past had affected the standard of education and lives negatively, hence the need for his call in that direction.

“Let us distance ourselves from any form of conflict and instead focus on collaborative efforts that will promote academic excellence and personal growth, which this institution is known for.

“If issues arise, let us seek dialogue and resolution through established channels with the Chairman, Governing Council in order to avoid actions that may disrupt the academic calendar, such as the recent one-week strike action,” he urged.

The Etsu Nupe also noted that the theme of this year’s conference is timely and crucial for today’s technological advancement.

“And therefore, I want to commend the organisers of the conference. As we gather here today, we recognise the transformative power and technology.

“In doing this, I wish to emphasise the importance of maintaining a peaceful and conducive environment within our institution,” he maintained.

The traditional ruler thereby wished them a successful conference.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE