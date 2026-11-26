The growing role of alumni associations in supporting educational development has received a boost as the Old Students Association of Lumen Christi International High School, Uromi, Edo State, said it has invested more than N125 million in projects aimed at improving learning conditions and students’ welfare.

The investment comprises a solar-powered water heating facility valued at over N25 million and an N100 million commitment to the Lumen Christi Education Endowment Fund, as the association marks the school’s 40th anniversary.

The water heating facility is expected to provide boarding students with warm water, particularly during cold early morning hours, thereby improving their comfort and easing their daily routines before academic activities.

President of the Lumen Christi Old Students Association (LUCOSA), Chief Tosan Atle Aiboni, said the project was conceived in response to concerns about students having to bathe with cold water during their morning routines.

Aiboni said the intervention reflected the association’s commitment to giving back to the institution that shaped its members, adding that the project was executed by a company owned by an alumnus.

He explained that arrangements had been made for personnel training, warranty coverage, and periodic maintenance to ensure the facility’s efficient operation and long-term sustainability.

The association also committed N100 million to the Lumen Christi Education Endowment Fund, an initiative incorporated by Chief Anthony Anenih and other trustees from the association to support the school’s educational development.

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The Principal of the school, Rev. Fr. Jude Otaigbe, described the installation as a significant contribution to students’ welfare, saying a staff member had been trained to operate and maintain the solar-powered system.

Otaigbe said the school had put measures in place to ensure the facility was properly handled and maintained to prevent damage and prolong its lifespan.

Similarly, the Catholic Bishop of Uromi Diocese, Donatus Ogun, commended the alumni for the intervention, saying it would improve students’ comfort and reduce the financial burden on the school management.

Meanwhile, Edo State Commissioner for Education, Washington Osifo, disclosed that the state government had commenced the gradual handover of Catholic mission schools to the Catholic Church.

Osifo, who represented Governor Monday Okpebholo at the anniversary celebration, said the governor approved the process following recommendations by a committee set up to identify Catholic mission schools across the three senatorial districts for return to their original owners.

He said the transition would be gradual to avoid disrupting the education of pupils and students already enrolled in the affected schools, while the necessary administrative procedures were being completed.