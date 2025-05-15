Alumni inaugurate multi-million naira lecture hall in Ekiti school

The 1995 Alumni set of the Ekiti State government college, formerly Unity Secondary School Ado-Ekiti, has inaugurated a multi-million naira lecture hall for the school in commemoration of the 30th anniversary.

The president of the set, Bisi Kayode, who led other members of the 1995 class to the school premises, said the edifice was a project embarked upon to facilitate a conducive learning environment for the students.

She said the renovation of the lecture hall, which gulped over 20 million naira, is a way of contributing to the institution that shaped their overall well-being as a person.

According to her, ” Our goal here is not only to give back to our alma mater but to also serve as a point of contact to the young ones to always remember their roots so it will encourage them to do well so they can replicate and do more than what we have done here.”

The president who gave an insight into the project said the modern hall has a water tank with well-constructed convenience to meet the standards of a modern edifice for learning activities.

” We have done something like this before when we constructed the health facility and its still in use till date and if this is properly managed i am sure that it will last a very long time but we will continue to check and do more,” she added.

Speaking, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Education, Michael Omolayo, who represented the commissioner for Education, commended the 1995 set of the alumni association for giving back to the school.

He commended the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for his commitment to the development of the state’s education sector.

He announced that the Ekiti state government college is the pioneer modeled smart school, and such a befitting renovated edifice is a testament to the fact that the school has the structural capacity to maintain its new status.

Omolayo called on the other stakeholders to emulate the 1995 set by contributing their quota for the benefit of the students and humanity.

On his part, the school principal, Ewenje Olaonipekun, said the alumni at different levels have been supporting the school, but was taken by surprise when the 1995 set proposed to renovate the lecture theater hall.

“I am very happy because it’s happening in my own time and I want to assure the 1995 set that we will maintain it and use it judiciously. The school has been upgraded to a smart school by the government of Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji which costs hundreds of millions of naira and we have been maintaining the infrastructures and this wont be an exception,” the principal said.

