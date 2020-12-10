Alumni donate face masks to Anwar-Ul-Islam, urge students to stick to COVID-19 safety protocols

OLD students of Anwar-Ul-Islam Grammar School, Eleyele, Ibadan, Oyo State, have donated customised face masks to students of the school as part of measures to rekindle in them the spirit of adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The 1975 set of the Ahmadiyya/Anwar-Ul-Islam Grammar School Old Students Association (AGSOSA) made the presentation to the school’s principal, Alhaji Abdul Ganiy Soyombo, on Monday, in front of an assembly of excited students.

Three AGSOSA members, Alhaji Abdul Mumin Adegoke, Alhaja Funmilayo Salawu (the National Welfare Officer) and Alhaji Musbaudeen Olaogun, presented the items to the school on behalf of the association.

In a remark, Alhaji Adegoke told the students that the COVID-19 pandemic was not over yet and urged them to continue to abide by the prescribed safety measures, especially regular use of face masks in crowded places.

Also, Alhaja Salawu said: “There was a time this association launched some materials concerning COVID-19 and face masks were part of the items we donated to the school but the face masks were disposable ones.

So, the 1975 set just felt that we should provide permanent and uniform face masks for the students; ones that would make the students look neater and better than before; that would help them hygienically, too.”

The principal, Alhaji Soyombo, expressed gratitude to the old students, saying they had been wonderful in many ways since his emergence as the principal of the school.

