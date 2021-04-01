Alumni award scholarships to students of Anwar-Ul-Islam Grammar School

THE 1989 set of the old students of Anwar Ul-Islam Grammar School, Eleyele, Ibadan, has awarded scholarships to 30 final year students of the school as the payment for their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees.

The alumni, under the auspices of the Ahmadiyya/Anwar-Ul-Islam Grammar School Old Students Association (AGSOSA), presented the scholarships to the beneficiaries on Tuesday last week at the school premises.

The presentation was witnessed by the current principal of the school, Mr AbdulGaniy Soyombo, who is also a member of the 1989 set of the school, as well as other senior officials and teachers of the school.

Also present at the occasion were the national welfare officer, AGSOSA, Mrs Funmilayo Salawu; representatives of the 1989 old students, Mrs Bukola Okesola; Mr Gbenga Faniran and Mrs Gbemisola Beyioku, and the assistant secretary general of the national body, Mr Abdul Wahab Olaniyi.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Salawu commended the ‘89 set for the scholarship and charged other old students of the school to emulate the gesture.

She admonished winners of the scholarships to make the most of the opportunity by preparing well for the forthcoming examination and passing it with flying colours.

The awards were given to the students after rounds of thorough screening and interviews.

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…