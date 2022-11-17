Alumni association donates solar energy worth N3.5 m to school in Akwa Ibom

The class of 1984 of the Old Students Association of the Federal Government College, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has donated a 3.5 KVA Solar Energy worth over N3.5m to its alma mater.

The captain of the set, Mr Akan Umo-Otong, who led his classmates in the gesture walked down memory lane, recalling the conception of the idea, the selection of the contractor from several bidders and the completion of the project to the specifications of the class.

He however explained that the project which was conceived during their visit to the school during their reunion in 2019 was slowed down by the outbreak of COVID-19 and the resultant lockdown in 2020.

According to him, the project is in two phases, assuring that the next phase, which will start soon, will provide the solar energy for the boys dining hall and preparatory classes.

He thanked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for keying into their concept and co-sponsoring the project, calling on them to stand by the group as it begins the second phase in earnest.

The representative of the CBN, Mr Godfrey Ntaji thanked the class for the zeal to give back to their alma mater and promised to forward their request for further support to the appropriate quarters with an assurance that their request will be obliged.

Mr Ntaji called on the principal of the college to ensure security and maintenance of the project so that it will stand the test of time.

The principal of the school Mr J. N. Ezeogu expressed gladness for the kind gesture, seeing the project as a good and welcome development, adding that it is a laudable example of giving back to society that made them what they are today.

He said that the project was timely as it will illuminate the female dining hall and preparatory classes while thanking the Central Bank of Nigeria for contributing to the success of the project.

The high point of the occasion was the commissioning of the project by The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Ibom Deep Sea Port in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Ephraim Udosen.

The commissioner who is also a member of the 1984 set of the college recalled with nostalgia their sojourn in the school and thanked his colleagues, the CBN for making the project a reality and successive principles for keeping the fire burning.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the school Head girl Miss. Nomu Ruth Baribefi thanked the donors on behalf of the students and expressed her happiness and appreciation for the project, saying it will help them in their academic work.