Alumi associations can help change face of education in Nigeria ― Alonge, US don

AN adjunct professor at the Florida International University, Miami, Florida, USA, Dr Adewale Alonge, has highlighted the positive impact of old students’ associations in the educational development of a nation, saying such contributions could change the face of education in the country.

Dr Alonge stated this while presenting his paper, “The Impact of Old Students’ Associations in the Educational Development of a Nation,” during the launching of the AHSOSA N100 million fund-raiser and 47th reunion of the 1970/75 set of the Atakumosa High School, Osun State.

The don, who shared the brief history of alumni associations from a global perspective, also listed the benefits members stand to gain.

He said from a global perspective, alumni associations also exist to promote the welfare of its members through networking, social support, career advancement, mentorship, and finally to support and give back to the alma mater, just as he added that it is not only the alma mater and new students that benefit from the alumni association, but members as well.

He said as the race for the dominance of the 21st century post-industrial, knowledge-driven, digital economy through education heats up, only countries that have invested in their human capital infrastructure would benefit in this area.

He, however, lamented that Nigeria is not even close to being on the starting block, adding that the country leads the globe in the number of out-of-school children.

While highlighting the challenges being faced in the country’s educational sector, particularly the underfunding of the sector, Dr Alonge said this is one area the alumni association can come in to help.





“Today, all over Nigeria, heart-warming stories of alumni associations investing tens and

hundreds of millions of naira in rebuilding their alma maters, hiring, and paying salaries for

teachers and tutors, providing access to technology and laboratory equipment and in many

instances, taking charge of school governance, dominate the news.”

While saying Nigeria is a failed state when it comes to investing in the education of its youths, the don said the role of alumni association in coming to the rescue of the sector cannot be overemphasised.