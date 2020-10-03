A staff member of Fort Knox Security, Dominic Chianugo, whose work station is a bank in the Katsina-Ala area of Benue, recently found a bag containing some cash and returned it to the management of the bank for onward return to the owner. He spoke with Johnson Babajide on the development.

Why did you not involve the police after you discovered the money?

There was no need to involve the police because after I found the money, I informed the management of the bank where I work. When the customer came back to look for the money, the management interrogated him. They took measures to ascertain that the person was actually the owner of the money and when they were convinced, they gave him the money.

How much is your salary?

I earn N28,000 per month.

What is your educational qualification?

I am an undergraduate studying at the University of Calabar. I am in 200 level.

Why did you think that handing over the money was a reasonable thing to do rather than keeping it to yourself?

It is my duty to protect lives and property at the bank. That is the reason I decided to return the bag to the management of the bank.

How much was involved?

It is N90,000

Did you tell your wife that you found that huge sum and returned it to the bank?

I am not married yet but I informed my colleagues who were on duty the day I found the money that I returned a bag of money which I found. They only laughed.

Although some people who heard of the development blamed me for not keeping the money, I followed my conscience and God’s instruction.

Where did you work before getting the security job?

I worked with Sonafex, a security outfit, before I was converted to Fort Knox Security.

What has the bank done to appreciate your action?

They gave me a commendation letter for what I did.

What about the customer?

The customer was very happy. He wrote an appreciation letter to the bank and commended me for my action.

What is the name and address of the bank?

It is First Bank in Katsina-Alla area of Benue State.

What advice do you have for young people who want to be rich overnight?

Patience should be our watchword and we should believe that only God makes one rich at His appointed time. So, there should be no hurry in life. It is better for us to wait on God for our time.

Do you regret returning the cash?

There is no regret. I am waiting for my time.

