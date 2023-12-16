Kawthar Adenike Oyeniyi is a First Class graduate of the Department of Linguistics and African Languages, University of Ibadan (UI) for the 2021/2022 session. As a linguistics graduate, she is still interested in studying Law. She loves fashion and is currently undergoing training to become a fashion designer. In this interview by Kingsley Alumona, she shares her life story, academic journey, and prospects.

Prior to your university education, what was your life, family condition, and secondary education like?

Prior to my university education, my life and family conditions were average. I am from a loving and supportive family, and we always found ways to make ends meet. My secondary education was a mix of hard work and fun. I had some great teachers who helped me to excel in my studies, and I also had the support of my friends and family. It wasn’t always easy, but I was determined to make the most of my education and pursue my passions. I’m grateful for the opportunities I had and the people who believed in me along the way.

Under what circumstances were you able to gain admission into the University of Ibadan?

Getting into the University of Ibadan was no walk in the park, but with hard work and a never-give-up attitude, I made it happen. I put in hours of study, prepared for the entrance exams, and met all the general admission requirements. It wasn’t easy, but I stayed determined and focused on my goal. I didn’t leave any stone unturned when it came to my application. I feel so grateful and fulfilled for the opportunity to pursue my higher education at such a prestigious institution like the University of Ibadan. It was a dream come true. I had amazing experiences and learnt a lot during my time there.

Why did you decide to study Linguistics and African Languages?

At first, I had my heart set on studying Law. Unfortunately, I didn’t meet the cut-off mark. Instead of letting that year waste, I decided to go for Linguistics and African languages. However, fate had other plans for me. During my second semester, first year, I developed an intense passion for linguistics. It was like a lightbulb moment. I have always been fascinated by how language has this incredible power to shape communication and culture. Learning about the diverse languages spoken in Africa has opened my eyes to their richness and beauty. It has given me a deeper understanding of the unique cultural perspectives and histories tied to these languages. Studying linguistics and African Languages allows me to dig into the nitty-gritty of language structures and patterns while also playing a part in preserving and promoting linguistic diversity.

It’s like a dream come true — combining my love for language, culture, and research. I still have that interest in Law and I hope to pursue a degree in it too in the nearest future.

What did you do differently to graduate with a First Class?

I had a clear understanding of what works best for me and followed my path. By creating a structured reading timetable and sticking to it, I was able to avoid procrastination and stay on track. This level of discipline and self-awareness is key to academic success. It’s important to recognise that everyone has their unique approach to studying and achieving their goals. By staying true to myself and my methods, I was able to excel.

How were you able to cope and survive financially and academically in the course of your study?

Although I lost my father when I was very young, but in terms of finances, I was fortunate to have incredible support from people who genuinely cared about my success. They provided everything I needed to excel in my studies, which meant I didn’t have to work to sustain myself while in school. So I was able to find a balance between my academic responsibilities and financial well-being. This support played a significant role in my achievements today of which I am truly grateful.

What were the challenges and toughest times you faced at the university, and how did you manage them?

The toughest challenge I faced in my academic journey was during my second year (200 level) when I encountered difficulties with certain courses. The courses were new to me, and I struggled to grasp their concepts initially. However, I was determined to overcome these challenges. I attended tutorials and sought out various study materials from different authors to gain a better understanding of the courses. With the grace of God, I was able to overcome these obstacles and succeed. I’m grateful for the support and guidance that helped me navigate through that challenging period.

What was your social life like on campus? Did you party, belong to social/academic groups, and have boyfriends?

My social life on campus was centered around the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) activities and programmes organised by the department and faculty. I was actively involved in academic groups like the Linguistics Students Association (LINSA) and the Muslim Linguist Association (MUSLIN). These groups provided a great platform for learning, networking, and engaging with fellow students who shared similar interests.

As for relationships, I didn’t have a boyfriend throughout my academic years. I was focused on my studies and personal growth, but I still had a lot of fun and made lasting friendships. Campus life was vibrant and filled with opportunities to connect with others, and I cherished those moments.

How can you use the knowledge of the course you studied to impact society?

Linguistics has the potential to make a big impact on society in several ways. For starters, linguists can play a crucial role in preserving endangered languages, ensuring that cultural diversity and heritage are maintained. Additionally, the knowledge can contribute to the development of effective language teaching methods, making education more accessible and inclusive. By studying how language shapes our perceptions and interactions, linguistics can also enhance cross-cultural communication and understanding.

As a linguist, I can advocate for linguistic rights and promote language diversity through language policy and planning. Linguistics is a fascinating field with endless possibilities.

What is next for you after graduation? And where do you see yourself in five years?

After graduation, the next step for me would be to pursue a master’s degree and enroll in various professional courses to strengthen my skills and knowledge. In the next five years, I envision myself reaching the pinnacle of my career and achieving all of my aspirations. It’s so exciting to think about the possibilities ahead.

Who were the people who sponsored your education? And, what do you have to say to them now?

I am incredibly grateful to my mother; my guardian, Alhaji Bamidele Mutiullah; and my foster parents for sponsoring my education. From the depth of my heart, I want to say a big thank you. You’re the reason I’m where I’m today, and I pray that you all will be alive to witness all your prayers for me come true.

I promise not to let you down. My success is a testament to the unwavering support I have received so far.

Have you thought of helping other less privileged youths the way you were helped?

Definitely. By volunteering my time and skills, I can offer to mentor or tutor anyone who may benefit from my knowledge and experience. Additionally, I would work on getting involved in community service projects or join local organisations that focus on helping those in need. By spreading awareness about important causes through social media or participating in fundraising events, I can also make a difference. I believe small acts of kindness and compassion can have a big impact on someone’s life. So, I don’t underestimate the power of my actions, no matter how small they may seem.

Tell us about your passion for fashion.

I really love fashion. So, now I’m learning how to make pretty clothes. It’s like creating art with stitches and fabrics. Fashion is not just about what I wear — it’s a big part of who I am.

What is your advice to students who are aspiring to achieve the kind of academic feat you achieved?

I would tell them to dig deep and discover what methods work best for them. It’s all about finding your own groove and once you’ve found what works, it’s time to embrace the 3Ds of success: Determination, Dedication, and Discipline. These three qualities can truly make a difference in your journey towards reaching your goals and achieving the success you desire. Determination is all about staying focused and motivated, even when faced with challenges. It’s that fire within you that keeps you going, no matter what. Dedication, on the other hand, means putting in consistent effort and going the extra mile to achieve your objectives. It’s about giving it your all and not settling for anything less. And lastly, discipline. Discipline is key. It’s about staying organised, managing your time effectively, and maintaining a strong work ethic. It’s what keeps you on track and helps you make the most of every opportunity.

By embracing these 3Ds, you’ll be paving the way for success in your endeavours.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GSK/P&G exit: Why investors are leaving Nigeria — Atedo Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has revealed cogent reasons investors are running away from…

How my client raped me during ritual at his house — Female traditional healer

A 26-year-old South African female traditional healer has narrated her horrifying experience of being allegedly raped by…

Naira falls to N1,099/$, closes gap to parallel market value

The official foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday oscillated downwards, thereby shrinking the gap/spread between the official and…

RIVERS CRISIS: Wike’s loyalists restrategise, insist on Fubara’s impeachment

IN spite of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, there are…

Why the north suddenly cares about northern lives

It should be made clear from the outset that I am overwrought with immense grief by the heartbreaking but…

Naked Olympics: Sporty naturists take to the beach in Rio to compete at the Naked Olympics

A group of brave nudists are competing in Rio’s NAKED Olympics every weekend, in a stripped back version of…