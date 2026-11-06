Alternativa Film Festival opens entries for 2027 edition, makes African debut

The Alternativa Film Festival, an international film platform dedicated to promoting cinema from the Global South, has opened submissions for its 2027 edition, marking its first outing in Africa.

The announcement was made on October 29 at the ongoing MIP Africa, with organisers inviting filmmakers from Africa, Asia and Latin America to submit feature-length films for the fourth edition of the festival.

Short film submissions, however, are exclusively open to African filmmakers, reflecting the festival’s decision to make the continent its focus region for 2027.

According to the organisers, all submitted films must have been completed after January 1, 2026, while the call for entries will close on March 1, 2027. Submissions are free and can be made through the festival’s official website.

The 2027 edition will offer a total of $120,000 in prize money across seven award categories. Three of the awards are specifically reserved for African filmmakers, including the $20,000 Focus Award and two Short Film Awards worth $10,000 each.

African filmmakers will also be eligible to compete for the remaining awards.

Directors whose films are selected for the competition will be invited to attend the festival and awards ceremony, with their travel and accommodation expenses covered by the organisers.

Although the festival is scheduled to hold in late 2027, the host country, city and exact dates are yet to be announced.

Founded and supported by global mobility company inDrive, Alternativa Film Festival seeks to promote socially impactful filmmaking from the Global South, a region that accounts for approximately five out of every six people worldwide but remains under-represented in international cinema.

Speaking on the festival’s expansion into Africa, Liza Surganova, Head of Alternativa, said the decision reflected the organisation’s commitment to creating more opportunities for filmmakers and strengthening connections across the global film industry.

“With each edition, Alternativa Film Festival grows. Not only in reach and scale, but also in the connections it creates and the opportunities it opens up for filmmakers,” she said.

She described Africa as a continent with extraordinary cultural diversity and cinematic talent, expressing optimism that the 2027 edition would introduce new perspectives and deepen conversations around transformative cinema.

Surganova added that the organisers hoped to make the African edition their biggest and most ambitious outing yet, while introducing new initiatives for the festival’s growing filmmaking community.

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Beyond film screenings and awards, the 2027 festival will feature discussions, public engagements and other activities designed to encourage conversations around the social issues explored in selected films.

It will also host Industry Days, a professional networking programme that brings together filmmakers, producers, industry experts and social impact leaders from across the Global South.

The festival’s expansion into Africa follows three previous editions held in different regions. Its journey began in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in 2023, before moving to Yogyakarta, Indonesia, in 2024, and Medellín, Colombia, in 2026.

The Medellín edition recorded the festival’s largest participation so far, attracting 1,831 film submissions from 55 countries, 11,000 attendees, 107 international guests and more than 60 partners.

Meanwhile, the organisation is also strengthening its commitment to taking films beyond festival circuits through Alternativa Distribution, a non-profit distribution initiative launched earlier in 2026.

The platform operates a model that provides filmmakers with upfront minimum guarantees for non-theatrical rights, funds subtitling and dubbing, and shares revenue after recovering direct distribution costs.

Arsen Tomsky, founder and chief executive officer of inDrive, said the initiative was established to address inequalities that prevent outstanding films from the Global South from reaching international audiences.

“Exceptional filmmaking can come from anywhere, but access to international audiences is still hindered by a deeply unequal system. Alternativa Distribution was created to challenge that imbalance,” he said.

Its growing catalogue includes Nepal’s Elephants in the Fog, which received the Un Certain Regard Jury Prize at Cannes in 2026; Afghanistan’s No Good Men, the opening film at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival; Malaysia’s Lost Land, which won the Special Jury Prize in the Orizzonti section at the 2025 Venice Film Festival; and Tunisia’s Four Daughters, an Oscar-nominated film.

Films selected for the 2027 festival may also be considered for inclusion in the distribution catalogue.

The impact of the platform was highlighted by Malaysian producer Elise Shick, whose film Lost Land won the Nativa Award at the 2026 edition.

Shick described the festival as a community that had created lasting professional relationships, disclosing that participants had already developed a co-production project involving nine countries.

“We hope to screen it as the opening film of the next Alternativa Film Festival in Africa,” she said.

With its first African edition, Alternativa Film Festival is seeking to strengthen the visibility of African filmmakers, create international opportunities for indigenous stories and promote cinema that combines artistic excellence with the potential to inspire social change.