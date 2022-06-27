Altar boy to slain Catholic priest on danger list in Edo as angry villagers lynch herdsman

The altar boy to the slain Catholic parish priest of St. Michael Catholic church, lkhabigbo, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, Rev. Father Christopher Odia who was killed by daredevil Fulani kidnappers is presently on a danger list at an undisclosed hospital.

A community source at Ikabigbo explained that the alter boy whose name was given as Bernard Tenebe was shot during the bush combing in the agrarian community by a combined team of the local vigilante, police and a detachment of police.

In a video which has since gone viral on social media, one of the suspected kidnappers who was apprehended by the local vigilante confessed that he came in from the bush at neighbouring Agbede where they rear cows.

The suspected kidnapper said that a local collaborator who resides in Ikabigbo sold the plot to kidnap the man of God to him and the other members of the gang.

According to the source, the mass manhunt for the kidnappers and the victim in the bush involved vigilante members from Jattu and the neighbouring Uzairue community.

He said that it was during the manhunt that one of the vigilante members, Nurudeen was shot dead by the Fulani herdsmen while the altar boy and one other youth were seriously injured.

Undeterred by the killings, the incensed vigilante members arrested two of the gang members, one of who was reportedly burnt to death.

The Edo State Police spokesperson, Jennifer Iwegbu has however remained silent on the fate of one of the suspected kidnappers who was mob lynched.

