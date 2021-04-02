Alpha jet on mission in North-East might have crashed, whereabouts of two pilots unknown, says Air Force

The Nigerian Air Force on Friday disclosed that intelligence report at its disposal indicated that its Alpha Jet aircraft which disappeared from the radar on Wednesday may have crashed and the whereabouts of the two pilots unknown.

In a statement on Friday by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the situation of the two pilots, Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele, remain unknown while efforts to locate the aircratf are on.

According to the statement: “Intelligence report gathered by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) indicates that the Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with two crew members on board on 31 March 2021 might have crashed.

“The cause of the crash as well as the whereabouts of the two pilots remain unknown. The pilots are Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele.

“Extensive search and rescue efforts are still ongoing by NAF surveillance aircraft as well as NAF Special Forces and Nigerian Army troops on ground.

“At this point, the NAF is not ruling out anything regarding the incident. It however remains hopeful that the crew would soon be found and rescued.”