Almakura blasts critics of Gambari’s statement on loyalty to PMB

The immediate past governor of Nasarawa state and now Senator representing Nasarawa South, Umaru Tanko Almakura, over the weekend, came down hard on critics of the newly appointed Chief Of Staff (COS) to President Muhammadu Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari’s statement where he pledged loyalty to the President before the nation, describing them as ignorant and mischievous.

Gambari while answering questions from Journalists at the statehouse in Abuja, shortly after assuming duty last week, was quoted as saying “I don’t report directly to the nation. I report directly to the president.”

The statement, expectedly, generated criticisms among a cross-section of the Nigerian people who criticised the new COS for first pledging his loyalty to the President and not the nation.

Dr Dokun Jagun, a popular public affairs commentator stated this, “I thought loyalty should be to the country not to an individual; especially when the pay is coming from the nation’s coffers, not from any private treasury. Nigeria is full of all these pretenders and arrogant self-appointed leaders, not worth a dime!”

Almakura, who spoke to newsmen at his residence in Lafia on Sunday said those criticising Professor Gambari for making that statement are either ignorant of the responsibilities of the office or are just being mischievous, stressing that the office of the chief of staff required an experienced person with total loyalty and commitment to his principal.

“There wouldn’t be a better statement than that, the office of the chief of staff is not a constitutional creation but the discretion of the president, the president gives the position to one he is comfortable with, one that could discharge his own responsibility with total loyalty, with more dedication and commitment.”

“The office is loaded with a lot of sensitive, important and fundamental issues that only people with 100% loyalty and commitment best fit that office. That was the mark of the late chief of staff. He was committed, loyal and the gatekeeper that ensures that his boss has the best disposition as the President of Nigeria.” He added.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of Professor Gambari as his COS was the best thing for the country given the need for competent hands to come on board towards entrenching the country on a strong footing.

Almakura commended the selection and appointment of Gambari, saying that the landmark feat achieved by late Abbah Kyari would be sustained.

He said Gambari, diplomatic, administrative and academic background would enable him to sustain the legacies, loyalty, sacrifice, courage and commitment of Kyari.

The immediate past governor said, “Professor Gambari is a builder of leaders, of which I am one of them”.

He described Professor Gambari as a strategic thinker and a leader to emulate, adding that his unique qualities like discipline, diligence, honesty, sincerity, dedication, excellence, transparency and integrity are worth commending.

