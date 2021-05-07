Almajiri and Maiduguri weather

Almajiranci is a system of Islamic education that is commonly practised in Northern Nigeria and it is also the name for a young boy who is taught within Almajiranci system. The male gender seeking Islamic knowledge is called Amajiri and the female gender is Almajira while the plural is Almajirai. This system encourages parents to leave parental responsibilities to the attached Islamic school.

Maiduguri is known to be one of the states that harbour heat in the north east. Its climate changes especially in March, April and May. The weather negatively affects human lives and the ecosystems of the indigenes of the state. Therefore in the month of March, Maiduguri experiences hot days with slightly cloudy sky, the temperature fluctuates around 32decree C and wind is light breeze.

The hot weather and climate change of Maiduguri, is affecting the poor Almajiris who are always roaming the streets looking for what to sustain their lives. The weather is obviously negatively affecting these set of children psychologically, mentally, economically and socially. Most of these Almajirai are homeless, frustrated and have become beggars and errand people. Majority of them do not have foot wears, good clothes and lack healthy food so they are likely to become victims of diseases such as malaria, typhoid, kidney stones, fatigue, Dysuria (painful urination), cough, ulcer, and general body weakness which accompany the current harsh weather. Some of them can also be infected with eye problem due to too much sun that may affect their tissues.

The Almajirai should not be looked down upon in the society because of their status or economic condition. The government and people of the state should always render help to these poor helpless children. Adequate care and hospitality should be shown to the Almajirai especially when the effects of climate change in Maiduguri are quite detrimental.

Acheli Obidah,

obidahfwa@gmail.com.

