An All Progressive Congress (APC) chief, Dr Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, said allowing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to complete his eight years is the best option for sustaining democracy for national unity.

This was contained in a statement issued and personally signed by the APC PCC member and commended Northern Nigerians for timely continued support and solidarity with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dr. Iliyasu Kwankwaso described the Northerners’ unanimous decision for supporting the second term as the best approach to the continuation of national unity and democracy sustainability in Nigeria.

The APC PCC member applauded the enthusiastic reception accorded the president during his recent visit to Kebbi State.

ALSO READ: Kwara South: APC’s Adewoye advocates improved security framework

He described the massive turnout, cheers and prayers as a reflection of an unalloyed support and sustained public engagement with the administration.

Dr. Iliyasu said, ‘From Kaduna, where Mr President kicked off his 2027 campaign, to Dutse, the Jigawa State capital, and yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, the Northerners have shown and demonstrated unflinching support for Tinubu’s re-election with exemplary discipline.’

“The North recognises its role in a diverse political setup and will continue to identify and support its unity for the betterment of a prosperous nation.” Tinubu is our own, a better choice for a united and strong Nigeria.

Dr Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso further acknowledged the contributions of farmers, traders, women, youths and hard-working families across the region, stressing that their expectations for economic relief, better livelihoods and greater opportunities top government priorities.

The APC chieftain said the economic reforms initiated by the Tinubu administration are fast translating into tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

Kwankwaso described the 2027 elections as an important opportunity for Nigerians to vote for continued investment in infrastructure, food security, economic recovery and national unity, particularly in addressing the challenges confronting Northern Nigeria.

Kwankwaso thanked the people of the North for their hospitality and continued participation in national affairs, urging sustained cooperation between government and citizens in the pursuit of national development.