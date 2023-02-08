By Michael Ovat – Awka

The Leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to revise or hands up on the policy and allow his successor champion the Naira redesign policy.

The Association alleged that the Policy was a plot by some politicians working in and around the President to paint him black after the expiration of his administration.

leader of the association in South East, Alhaji Gidado Siddikki, who spoke to Journalists in Awka, on Wednesday, on the development, appealed to Nigerians to bear with the Federal Government, noting that the situation will be over in a very short possible time as promised by the President.

According to him, MACBAN is calling on the President as a matter of his future reputation, to suspend or hands up on the policy as he did when he suspended the implementation of the RUGA settlements project under the National Livestock Transformation Plan in 2019, because Nigerians are not happy with him (Buhari), over the current situation in the country amidst tension in the forthcoming general elections.

Sidikki said the redesigning of the naira denominations has inflicted more harm to its value before the International communities, hence the President should suspend the policy and allow whoever emerges as the next President to continue from there.

“As I speak to you now, Nigerians are putting all the blames on Buhari, because he is the President. Similar situation happen in 1984 when he was the Military Head of State and there was a lot of anger and hatred against him. And now it has happened again in his Democratic Administration.

“The person or group of persons that sell this ideal to Mr. President, does not love him.

“We are calling on Mr. President, to revise the policy and allowed his Successor, being it Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, or others who may take over from him after the February 25th, 2023 Presidential election to do so.

“We don’t want a situation where after the expiration of his tenure if he goes to any gathering the masses will start throwing stones at him. Okay, now he is still the President with all the security entourage, he was stoned by hoodlums in one of his visits to Kano and Katsina States. So if he is no more the President after implementing the trending controversial policies, what next will happen to him?

“His administration is left with only three months, he should forget about the New Naira Note Policy and focus on how to leave the office in peace and respect as his Predecessor, President Good luck Jonathan did in 2015.”

On the forthcoming Presidential election, Siddikki said that his members across the South East geopolitical zone under his watch are fully prepared in numbers with their PVCs to participate in the voting process like other Nigerians.





