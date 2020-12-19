Allow us to carry weapons for protection, Emir of Anka laments over spate of insecurity

The Emir of Anka and Chairman, Zamfara State council of chiefs, Alhaji Attahiru Muhammad Ahmad Anka has raised an alarm over frequent attacks on traditional rulers, saying that they are tired of appeals and that if nothing is done to stop the dastard acts, they should be allowed to carry weapons to protect themselves.

The Emir who was commenting shortly after he condoled with the Emir of Kaura Namoda who lost eight people as a result of an attack on his convoy, alleging that it was unfortunate traditional rulers are now the targets.

He further said that there were many instances where traditional rulers have been attacked in the country.

“I think I talked to you earlier, this was the second in line, last year Emir of Pataskum was attacked, here in Zamfara, Emir of Bukkuyum was also attacked and his orderly was killed in the process, I can also remember even Emir of Yauri was sometimes attacked.”

He explained that the attack on traditional rulers was one of the unfortunate situations they have found themselves.

“We are tired of appeals, appeals always, people are making appeals every day, if nothing is done, I think it will be better to allow everyone carry weapons for protection.”

It could be recalled that the Emir of Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad Asha has escaped death, palace guards, driver, 3 policemen were killed by suspected gunmen along Zaria- funtua road.

It was gathered that the suspected gunmen on Thursday night attacked and killed 8 persons on their way back to Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara State.

A close source to Kaura-Namoda Emirate council told Tribune Online that the Emir’s convoy was ambushed on his way by suspected gunmen late Thursday night.

