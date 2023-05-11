The need for universities’ authorities to be allowed to recruit academic and non-academic staff by themselves has been reemphasised.

The vice chancellor, Modibbo Adama University (MAU), Professor Abdullahi Liman Tukur, made the appeal at the pre-convocation press briefing on Tuesday in Yola.

He submitted that the dearth of lecturers in universities is one of the major challenges confronting the system, stressing that “universities must be allowed to recruit staff as and when needed without external control.”

The VC also advocated that universities should be allowed to operate the personnel cost of their institutions as appropriated by the National Assembly.

He hinted at the briefing that the Modibbo Adama University (MAU) would be holding its 27th convocation for the award of certificates in diplomas, degrees, and honorary doctorate degrees.

According to him, a total of 4,638 students will be awarded certificates in various categories, while four honorary degrees will be conferred on eminent personalities in the country.

The university will be holding its first convocation ceremony after it was converted to a conventional university and the 27th in its 40 years of existence.