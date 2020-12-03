Allow system to produce your successor, Shettima tells Fayemi

Former Borno State governor and Senator representing Borno Central, Kashim Shettima, has appealed to Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, to resist the temptation of imposing a successor but allow the system to produce a capable leader that would continue his developmental strides in the state.

Fayemi who was inaugurated as governor in 2018 will complete his term in October 2022.

Shettima who spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Thursday, during the high-level mid-term retreat, organise for cabinet members by the state government with the theme: ‘Finishing well and sustaining progressive leadership in Ekiti State’ explained that he was able to lay a solid legacy in Borno State because he never allowed the challenge of Boko Haram insurgency defined his government or distracted him, saying he perceived it as part of the challenges of leadership.

He appealed to leaders in Nigeria to always place a high premium on competence and capability in appointing leaders against other primordial considerations, advising Fayemi to ensure his successor is acceptable to the people of the state.

According to him, “When I was in Borno State I ensured that my team was focused and determined. I was monitoring every dime that was being spent in every ministry. Apart from that, we must remember how ephemeral our tenure is and the vanity of power as well as the need to treat people with dignity.

“Competence, capability, integrity and maturity and depth of appreciation and acceptability by the general public are better considerations in politics than primordial sentiments. The governor should allow the system to produce his successor rather than imposing on the people of the state.

“21 people wanted to succeed me, but I understood the politics and allowed the system to produce my successor, Professor Babagana Zulum.”

On his part, the former Lagos State governor and Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, appealed to Nigerian leaders to build their stewardships in the minds of the citizens for them to earn respect and enduring legacies after tenure.

Delivering his speech on “Finishing well, winning against all odds”, Fashola posited that Fayemi and his team must focus attention on the kernel of the cardinal objectives of his administration to earn the respect of Ekiti people.

The minister said, “Nothing can be more successful than self-measurement. I urge all of you to keep the word finishing well in minds. You all agreed on a goal, but the question to ask is that can we finish well? We must ask ourselves especially those having political ambitions who may want to place personal ambitions over collective gains.

“What does success mean? If the five pillar policy thrust of the administration is well achieved, then there is a success. keep your focus on the agenda of the government. Remember that finishing well would mean that you remember that this government is a product of APC, which believes in the propagation of ideals of progressivism, Which means continuous improvement of human conditions.

“This is a step towards finishing well. And when you finish well, you will see the credibility of your government with the people and this make it compulsory that we must stay connected to the people.

“I am not unmindful of the limited resources, but prioritise the needs of the people. You must do things based on public opinion polls and engagements with the people.

“Take critics as challengers, not enemies. Those who asked you to do more are not ungrateful people. If they ask you to do more, is a vote of confidence on your person and government.

“Build your stewardship on the minds of the people. How do you react to those that suffered to elect you? How do you react to their messages and calls? Is it with laughter or irritation? All these are issues we must also take into cognisance.”

Fashola assured that President Muhammadu Buhari would complete the federal Secretariat awarded by the government and other road projects being undertaken in Ekiti State like; Efon-Iwaraja, Ado-Aramoko- Itaore, Ado-Ifaki- Otun roads.

“On the Akure- Ado Ekiti road, the contract for the reconstruction and expansion had been awarded, it has to be dualised. The Kogi-Ekiti road will be taken up by DANGOTE group as part of the public-private partnership of the Buhari-led government.”

Fayemi while declaring open the retreat told members of the Ekiti State Executive Council to remain focused on the government’s developmental agenda or resign, rather than allowing the 2022 governorship struggle to truncate his vision.

Fayemi said the retreat was conceptualised to appraise the gains and challenges he has made in the second year of his tenure, with a focus that there is room for improvement.

“As we approach the new year, those who will work against our focus through ambition can excuse and allow us to get focused. We can’t at this time be working at cross purposes and derail the focus of the government. We are opening new areas of opportunities and we must work hard to sustain this.

“We have brought two former governors to tell us how they have been able to entrench progressive governance in their states despite the challenges,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE