Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar has been advised to stop attacking President Bola Tinubu, thereby heating up the polity and denigrating the office of the nation’s presidency but should rather wait for the outcome of the presidential election petition he filed instead of resorting to self help.

Socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri gave this advice in Lagos on Monday, adding that Nigeria is bigger than any individual no matter his or her status in the society.

“Election had been held and a winner had been announced and sworn in as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Now that the nation is awaiting the outcome of the presidential election petition against President Tinubu, Atiku should stop insulting Nigerians’ sensitivity,” Onitiri urged.

Onitiri noted that for some time, Atiku had declared total press war against the person of Nigeria’s President, dishing out all forms of negative and malicious materials and resulting to self help.

“All these pernicious propaganda should stop and allow the people in government to concentrate on governance, very germane to the nation’s survival in the face of many security, social and economic challenges.”

Onitiri pointed out that without defending Tinubu as a person, what Atiku had been doing since the election was held in February this year were more and more irritating to many Nigerians which could no longer be tolerated if continued.

Apart from that, Onitiri was of the view that Atiku was making the duty of the Presidential Election Tribunal very difficult and indirectly attempting to sway the public opinions against what might be the outcome of the Tribunal’s decision.

“I think enough is enough about Atiku’s propaganda. He should allow the nation to move forward and await the outcome of his petition at the Presidential Election Tribunal,” Onitiri emphasised.

