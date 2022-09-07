Allow Amotekun to carry sophisticated weapons to defend our people ― Gov Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Wednesday asked the federal government to allow Amotekun and other state security outfits to bear sophisticated arms to protect the people.

The Governor also clarified his position on the Oil Pipeline Surveillance contract awarded to private individuals and organisations, maintaining that Amotekun should be allowed to bear heavy arms like the non-state actors who were engaged to protect the oil pipelines.

Akeredolu who spoke at the commissioning of the newly reconstructed office complex at the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) in Oba-Ile, Akure North Local Government Area, decried the precarious security situation in the country, promised to champion the cause for the security of lives and property of the people. vowed that he will continue to take the bull by the horn to protect the people of the state.

He said: “Most of the people and even some of my colleagues didn’t really understand my position on the oil pipeline surveillance contract. I have no issue with the Federal Government awarding surveillance contracts to anybody. It is Federal Government’s money. They can use it anyhow they want.

“Here, we are spending our money on Amotekun. And what I said in my statement titled “Who Actually Needs Weapon” was that the Federal Government should allow Amotekun to carry sophisticated weapons like those whom they awarded pipeline surveillance contracts.

“If you can allow individuals to carry heavy arms to protect pipelines, why won’t you allow Amotekun to carry sophisticated weapons to protect the people? The oil facilities are not important as the lives of the people,” He said.

Akeredolu, who disclosed that some arrests have been made in connection to the abduction of some burial guests in Ifon over the weekend, said the victims who have been released are scared to come and identify their abductors.

The Governor appreciated all security agencies in the state including Amotekun for the great work they did in securing the victims’ release.

