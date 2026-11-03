Alli set to unveil ‘Oyo AHEAD’ manifesto to stakeholders

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, has disclosed that he will unveil his manifesto, with the acronym Oyo AHEAD (Itayo Oyo), to the people of the state on Tuesday.

The event, which is expected to attract stakeholders from the 33 local government areas of the state, will hold at the Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, opposite the University College Hospital (UCH) main gate, Ibadan.

In a press release by the Director of Media and Publicity of the Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation (SSACO), Bisi Oladele, the presentation will mark the official unveiling of Senator Alli’s development blueprint for Oyo State.

Stakeholders expected at the event include representatives of the organised private sector, labour unions, community development associations, farmers, students, artisans, the academia, traders, women’s groups and non-indigenes. All APC candidates in the 2027 elections, along with party leaders, will also attend the event.

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Senator Alli will present the manifesto sector by sector, giving some details of his plans to transform Oyo State.

The statement describes Oyo AHEAD as a practical, people-centred roadmap designed to put Oyo State ahead in development metrics, thereby restoring her to pace-setting status.