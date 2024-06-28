Gombe Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the immediate suspension of the village head of Garin Majidadi in Akko Local Government Area, Mohammed Majidadi.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi announced the decision in a statement released Friday evening.

Similarly, the Akko Local Government Council, relying on the authority of the Gombe State Local Government (Amendment) Law, 2013, also announced the suspension of the Councillor representing Kumo East Ward, Abdullahi M. Panda.

The suspensions come in the wake of recent developments involving the two officials, who were paraded by the Gombe State Police command, and currently facing trial over allegations of conspiracy in the theft and subsequent sale of a community electricity transformer at Garin Majidadi.

The suspension of both officials is a preventive measure to ensure that there is no interference in the legal process.

Inuwa Yahaya, who stressed commitment to always upholding the rule of law, expressed his confidence that justice will prevail and that the law will take its course, not only against Majidadi and Panda but also against any other individuals found to be complicit in the theft as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Gombe.

