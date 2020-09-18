Alleged terrorists’ invasion of Oyo: Police on threat assessment to Ibarapa/Oke Ogun axis

THE Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, on September 15 and 16, embarked upon a familiarisation tour/threat assessment of the entire Ibarapa/Oke Ogun areas of the state.

It will be gathered that the Aare Ona-Kakanfo-in-Council, led by Iba Gani Adams, had recently raised the alarm about the influx of bandits/terrorists to Oke Ogun area of Oyo State.

Just this week, Iba Adams also personally released a statement alerting the governments and people of South West that terrorists/bandits were already hibernating in the Old Oyo National Park and in Kishi.

According to a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, the emphasis of the CP’s tour was to assess the alleged invasion of bandits, as well as the incessant crisis between herders and farmers in the areas.

The tour gave the police boss the opportunity of meeting stakeholders in the areas, including traditional rulers,

local government officials, members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), community/youth leaders, vigilantes, hunters, herders, farmers, leaders of Myetti Allah, Seriki Fulani/Hausa, among others.

During the tour, CP Enwonwu sought for collaboration of all stakeholders with the police to flush out criminal elements who are bent on disturbing the peace of the areas.

Suggestions and workable strategies were then put in place not only to checkmate the alleged invaders if they exist but to permanently flush them out of the Old Oyo National Park.

On the need to avoid incessant clashes as a result of the destruction of farmlands and retaliation by killing of cattle, the police boss directed that Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the area should ensure the farmers/herders enter into an agreement to be drawn up by the police officer in charge of Legal matters, so it will be legally binding on the parties.

