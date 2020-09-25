Alleged stripping: Protest rocks Delta as police raid, arrest 2 staff of Signatious hotel

Rights activists and concerned Nigerians, on Friday, staged a peaceful protest over the alleged inhuman treatment of four staff of Signatious Hotel & Suites Ltd located at Effurun, Delta State.

This is just as police operatives from the Delta Police Command have raided the hotel facility and arrested two staff members of the facility believed to be owned by a former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi.

The arrest came following a sustained outcry by the public, especially human and women rights activists, over the stripping naked of four staff members – three ladies and a young man, over alleged theft.

The protesters carried placards with different inscriptions and marched around the streets.

It will be recalled that the management of the hotel had, on August 30, allegedly stripped naked, photographed, arrested and prosecuted the four staff namely: Mr Victor Ephraim, Gloria Oguzie, Mrs Precious Achibong and Roselyn Okiemute Diaghwarh, over alleged theft.

The nude photos, it was gathered, eventually found their ways and went viral in the social media space, eliciting outrage of feminists and other activists across the globe.

Speaking during the protest, one of the human rights activists, Comrade Israel Joe, stated that the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, had directed that Chief Gbagi, who allegedly supervised the dehumanization of the workers, be arrested for prosecution.

“The IGP has ordered for the arrest of Gbagi. But we are not satisfied.

“I demand that the hotel be sealed immediately, and he (Gbagi) should be declared wanted and made to face the law,” he retorted.

Comrade Sussy Ogagbe, a female protester, alleged that the former minister has been in the habit of terrorizing his workers and tenants, saying “This should be the opportunity to speak out,” for his prosecution.

A group of lawyers led by the National Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olukunle Ogheneovo Edun Esq., has threatened to sue Chief Gbagi and the hotel management over the alleged inhuman treatment meted out on the four workers.

The team of lawyers, from Tri-Lex Partners Law Firm, in a ‘Notice of Intention to Seek Full Legal Redress’ on behalf of the victims requested Chief Gbagi to pay damages of N1 billion, tender an apology in two national dailies, and return and refund the items and monies forcefully collected from the victims, among others, in five days beginning from September 23.

Failure to heed the request, the lawyers vowed to petition the embassies of the United States of America and the United Kingdom, file a complaint to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee and the Nigerian Bar Association, the Inspector General of Police and petition the Senate of the National Assembly to withdraw all Honours bestowed on him by the Federal Government of Nigeria, among others.

Meanwhile, the former Minister of State for Education and Chairman, Signatious Hotel Effurun, Chief Gbagi, has, in a twist, also threatened to file a legal action against those he referred to as political blackmailers over the alleged staff molestation.

The 2023 governorship hopeful in Delta on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement by his Media Assistant, Sylvester Omonigho, averred that the development was coordinated blackmail targeted at Gbagi to truncate his political ambition.

“From all indications, there is a poorly scripted and badly thought-out plan designed to tarnish the good name and hard-earned reputation of Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi in the eyes of the general public by professional blackmailers.

“And, we wish to remind these dark-minded beings that Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi has through dint of hard work and sheer tenacity built this name over these years.

“Every choice a man makes has consequences. Those who have chosen to do the dirty jobs of cowardly and visionless politicians ..to scuttle a long-held vision of selfless service to the good people of Delta State by … maliciously casting aspersions on Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi’s growing popularity …. should be ready to face the full and unmitigated consequences of their ill advised choices,” the Oginibo-born former minister warned.

Confirming the arrest of the two hotel staff on Friday, Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Hafiz Inuwa, said “It is true, arrests were made based on the report we received on the incident that happened.

“Already, I have directed for a thorough investigation into the matter because nobody is above the law.

“The law of this country is not a respecter of anybody. So, our investigation is going to be total.

“We are assuring that whoever has a hand in that case, during an investigation, the truth will eventually come out,” Inuwa noted.

