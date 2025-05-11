Alleged sexual harassment: Sandra Duru misrepresented Natasha — Ogbonnaya

…Says axed Kogi Senator not after Tinubu’s administration

Media personality, Francess Olisa Ogbonnaya has faulted the narrative in public space by Sandra Duru, also known as Professor Mgbeke, where she alleged that axed Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, made inflammatory remarks to bring down the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

She also dismissed as concocted, claim by Duru that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan confessed to her that her allegation of sexual harassment levelled against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio was a fabrication.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with a journalist in a trending video, Ogbonnaya who revealed that Duru shared her original recorded conversation with the embattled Kogi Federal lawmaker with her, said that there was nowhere in the clips she received from Sandra where Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan said she wanted to bring down the Yoruba government.

She said, “How do you think Senator Natasha will bring down the Yoruba government? A Kogi person is a minority Nigerian.

“They don’t have alliances like that. Sometimes they are more tilted to the Yorubas. Sometimes, the Igalas are even taken to be Igbos.

“My parents are from Anambra, we have Igala people in Anambra. We have them in Kogi. So, a Kogi person is a minority.

“So how will she say we want to bring down Yoruba government? What will she gain? She didn’t say it.

“In the audio that she sent to me, ( referring to Sandra) and I challenged Sandra to even lead the open conversation, where she was also explaining to me her plans.

“That’s when you know that the woman didn’t say something like that.”

Ogbonnaya, a former aspirant for a seat in Imo State assembly also dismissed claim that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan did confess that her allegation of sexual harassment against the Senate President was false.

“If that audio is anything to go by, what I had, which is the original one she sent, I heard Natasha who was just fighting, someone excited that she ( Duru) was supporting her.

“I think Natasha was just talking about her life, how she grew up and everything. How she struggled to get to where she is…

“These were the things she was explaining to Sandra. There was never a time in that audio. That’s why I said, if Sandra releases anything like that, I tell you that she’s cloned it.

“Because the original one she sent to me, there was nothing like that. The woman never said there was no sexual harassment. The woman was even highlighting the spaces that suggest sexual harassment.”

The Imo State politician also revealed why her relationship with Sandra Duru degenerated into a cold war.

“She sent me a script and asked me to use my voice to narrate it, but I refused to include parts that could not be defended. I couldn’t put myself or my registered company at risk by promoting lies,” Ogbonnaya said.

She however said she has no evidence that the United States based social media influencer was being sponsored by Senator Akpabio.

She said, “I don’t have the evidence to say Sandra is working with Akpabio.”

